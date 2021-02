Lowry logged 24 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.

The Raptors began February with a six-game road trip that concluded with a disappointing finale at Boston. Lowry has commenced the up-and-down month by scoring over 20 points thrice and under 10 points twice. He is now averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 assists, which are good but not definitive tallies that will assure him his seventh consecutive All-Star nomination.