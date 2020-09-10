Lowry had 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 53 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime Game 6 win over Boston.

With Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet struggling, Lowry took matters into his own hands offensively, leading the way with 33 points -- none bigger than a clutch fadeaway with less than a minute left in the second overtime period. It was a major bounceback game for Lowry, who had just 10 points in Toronto's blowout Game 5 loss. The Raptors will play Game 7 on Friday night.