Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Likely out Saturday
Lowry (neck) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Lowry had to exit early from Friday's game against the Pacers after suffering whiplash on a hard hit. The Raptors will exercise caution with their veteran point guard, so he is unlikely to play barring a quick turnaround. Should he indeed sit out, look for Fred VanVleet take on a bigger role running the show at point guard, while Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw could potentially see some time in the rotation as well.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Friday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fires up game-high 32•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 to go with full line•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 26 points in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 28 points in 28 minutes•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.