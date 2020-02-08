Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Likely out Saturday

Lowry (neck) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Lowry had to exit early from Friday's game against the Pacers after suffering whiplash on a hard hit. The Raptors will exercise caution with their veteran point guard, so he is unlikely to play barring a quick turnaround. Should he indeed sit out, look for Fred VanVleet take on a bigger role running the show at point guard, while Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw could potentially see some time in the rotation as well.