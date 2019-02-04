Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Likely out Tuesday
Lowry (back) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Lowry was held out of Sunday's game against the Clippers with a sore back, and he didn't go through practice Monday, so the Raptors expect the point guard to remain out for a second consecutive contest. Assuming that's ultimately the case, Toronto will likely go with Fred VanVleet as the fill-in starter.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Productive night despite shooting woes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 20 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 19 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Approaches triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Set to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...