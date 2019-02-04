Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Likely out Tuesday

Lowry (back) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Lowry was held out of Sunday's game against the Clippers with a sore back, and he didn't go through practice Monday, so the Raptors expect the point guard to remain out for a second consecutive contest. Assuming that's ultimately the case, Toronto will likely go with Fred VanVleet as the fill-in starter.