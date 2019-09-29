Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Limited at practice
Lowry (thumb) has been limited in recent practices, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Lowry underwent thumb surgery over the summer, and he's been held out of the contact portion of drills and scrimmages in recent weeks. The Raptors plan to bring the veteran along slowly, but the general expectation is that he'll be ready for the season opener on Oct. 22 against New Orleans.
