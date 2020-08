Lowry (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Celtics.

After taking part in Saturday's practice, Lowry's status has been updated to probable, so we should expect him to play in Game 1. In nine healthy appearances in the bubble, Lowry is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.2 minutes.