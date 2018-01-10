Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Lowry (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Lowry missed Tuesday's contest against the Heat due to back spasms and a bruised tailbone, which is apparently still giving him significant discomfort. More word on his status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround. If he's unable to give it a go, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright should see expanded roles once again.