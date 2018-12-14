Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Listed as questionable

Lowry is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to back spasms, Peter Socotch of NBC Northwest reports.

Lowry was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Friday's contest against Portland because of lingering back spasms. It's unknown at the moment when the veteran point guard started to experience the back spasms and its not clear how severe Lowry's injury is. It's still somewhat likely though that Lowry plays Friday, but if the Raptors are too concerned with his healthy and ultimately rule him out, Fred VanVleet will probably step into the starting point guard role.