Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Listed as questionable
Lowry is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to back spasms, Peter Socotch of NBC Northwest reports.
Lowry was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Friday's contest against Portland because of lingering back spasms. It's unknown at the moment when the veteran point guard started to experience the back spasms and its not clear how severe Lowry's injury is. It's still somewhat likely though that Lowry plays Friday, but if the Raptors are too concerned with his healthy and ultimately rule him out, Fred VanVleet will probably step into the starting point guard role.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.