Lowry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry has missed the last three games since spraining his left ankle against the Bucks on Tuesday, but he'll have a chance to rejoin the lineup Tuesday night. As of now, the injury makes Lowry a risky start in weekly lineup leagues, though Toronto does have four games on the schedule, so even if he ends up sitting out Tuesday, he'd have three more opportunities to take the floor.