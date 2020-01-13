Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Logs 16 points, 15 dimes
Lowry totaled 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Spurs.
Lowry handed out a season-high 15 assists while logging his second double-double in the last three games. With Pascal Siakam (groin) back in the lineup Lowry could see a small dip in his counting stats eventually, but the continued absence of Fred VanVleet (hamstring) may limit the likelihood of that for a bit longer.
