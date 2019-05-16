Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Makes it rain, scores 30 in loss
Lowry totaled 30 points (10-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal over 40 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Lowry caught fire in this one, draining seven three-pointers on his way to a 30-point outing. With most of the Raptors' squad struggling to get a bucket, it was Lowry who hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to keep Toronto in the game before Milwaukee went on a late run to seal the win. Lowry has a history of inconsistent playoff performances, but he is capable of big games like this on any given night.
