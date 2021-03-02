Lowry and the Raptors have had Tuesday's game against Detroit tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors had their contest against the Bulls on Sunday postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results, and the league has since decided to push Tuesday's game to Wednesday as a precaution. Toronto will now have a back-to-back before the break, assuming both games are ultimately played.