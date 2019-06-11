Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Misfires on potential game winner
Lowry managed 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Lowry bounced back from another postseason clunker with a highly efficient shooting performance Monday, but it was his final miss of the night that looms the largest. Fittingly, given his long tenure with the franchise, Lowry found himself with the ball in his hands and the chance to drain a buzzer-beating bucket that would have given the Raptors their first NBA title. Instead, the veteran point guard missed the rim altogether on the difficult corner-three attempt, hitting the side of the backboard as time expired. It was an otherwise productive effort for Lowry, who'd shot just 25.0 percent in Game 4. The multi-time All-Star has just a 36.7 percent success rate overall thus far in the series, however, a figure he'll need to continue to improve on to give Toronto a better shot at victory in Thursday's Game 6 at Oracle Arena.
