Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Missing another Japan exhibition

Lowry (thumb) is slated to sit out Thursday's exhibition game against the Rockets in Tokyo, Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 33-year-old is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left thumb and will end up missing both ends of the NBA Japan Games series with Houston after he also was sidelined for Tuesday's 134-129 win. Fred VanVleet will presumably be in store for another turn as Toronto's starting point guard while Lowry sits. According to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun, the Raptors are optimistic Lowry will be ready to make his preseason debut Sunday versus the Bulls or Oct. 18 versus the Nets, with his potential availability hinging on him receiving full clearance from his doctor.