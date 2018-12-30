Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Missing third straight game

The Raptors list Lowry (back) as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

With lower-back pain forcing a third straight absence for Lowry, Fred VanVleet is in line for another turn as the Raptors' starting point guard. It's unclear if Lowry has logged any on-court activity since the injury first cropped up, making it uncertain if he'll be available at any point during the Raptors' four-game week that opens Tuesday with a home date against the Jazz.