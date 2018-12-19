Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Missing third straight game
Coach Nick Nurse ruled Lowry (thigh) out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The Raptors will also be without the services of Serge Ibaka (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb), leaving the team shorthanded in both the backcourt and frontcourt. It will mark the third consecutive absence for Lowry, who is still working back from a bruised left thigh. Expect Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright to cover most of the minutes at point guard Wednesday and for any future contests Lowry might miss.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...