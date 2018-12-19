Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Missing third straight game

Coach Nick Nurse ruled Lowry (thigh) out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors will also be without the services of Serge Ibaka (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb), leaving the team shorthanded in both the backcourt and frontcourt. It will mark the third consecutive absence for Lowry, who is still working back from a bruised left thigh. Expect Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright to cover most of the minutes at point guard Wednesday and for any future contests Lowry might miss.