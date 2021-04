Lowry compiled 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Nets.

Lowry joined a host of other Raptors players returning to the lineup Wednesday, coming through with a decent performance. While the veteran is a clear must-roster player from a per-game perspective, the uncertainty around his availability moving forward does pose a threat to his overall value.