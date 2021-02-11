Lowry (back) played 33 minutes and totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Despite not scoring at all in the first quarter, Lowry still managed to finish third on the team in points behind Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, and his five three-pointers led the team. Over his last seven games, Lowry has dished out five or more assists six times; the lone exception was Monday's game, which he left early due to back spasms.