Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Near triple-double in loss to Indiana
Lowry accumulated 24 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a 107-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Lowry has been a beast over his last five games, as he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. That's quite the bounce-back too, as he was struggling mightily to begin the season. What's been huge in that stretch is his free-throw shooting, as he's 31-of-33 from the charity stripe in that stretch. While it's unlikely that this rebounding is sustainable, he's proven that the scoring and assisting are far from fluky.
