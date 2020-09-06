Lowry posted 22 points (5-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

Lowry might have struggled with his shot in this game, but he still delivered an impressive outing on both ends of the court. The eight trips to the charity stripe boosted his scoring numbers, but he was just three dimes away from what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Lowry has scored 15 or more points in each game of the current Eastern Conference Semifinals series.