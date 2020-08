Lowry (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Lowry remains hopeful to play in Thursday's Game 1 against Boston, but this is not the most encouraging news. The Raptors likely won't offer an official ruling on hit status until after he can be re-evaluated Thursday. In the event Lowry is cleared, there's a good chance he'd be playing at less than 100 percent.