Raptors' Kyle Lowry: No update on return date
Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he's "hoping" Lowry (thumb) is able to play again in the near future, though the Raptors have yet to set a target date for the point guard's return to the lineup, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
When Lowry first fractured his left thumb in a Nov. 9 game against the Pelicans, the Raptors merely relayed that the 33-year-old would be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Assuming that plan still holds, Toronto should provide another update on Lowry on Friday. Unless Lowry is immediately cleared to resume practicing with full contact following the re-evaluation, it's unlikely that he'll make it back to action before the end of November.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fractures thumb•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Injures thumb, will not return•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Season-high points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.