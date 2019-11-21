Raptors' Kyle Lowry: No update on return date

Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he's "hoping" Lowry (thumb) is able to play again in the near future, though the Raptors have yet to set a target date for the point guard's return to the lineup, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

When Lowry first fractured his left thumb in a Nov. 9 game against the Pelicans, the Raptors merely relayed that the 33-year-old would be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Assuming that plan still holds, Toronto should provide another update on Lowry on Friday. Unless Lowry is immediately cleared to resume practicing with full contact following the re-evaluation, it's unlikely that he'll make it back to action before the end of November.