Lowry (back) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry had to leave Monday's win over the Grizzlies after just eight minutes due to a back injury, but he's not expected to miss any time. The 34-year-old guard had gone for just nine points on 16 field-goal attempts in his previous game on Saturday against the Hawks. He'll look to get back on the right track against Washington.