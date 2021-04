Lowry (foot) remains out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said back on March 31 that he expected Lowry to miss 7-to-10 days with the right foot infection. A week has passed since that time, but it's unclear where exactly Lowry stands in his recovery. Until the Raptors provide a more concrete update on Lowry, his status will warrant monitoring on a game-by-game basis.