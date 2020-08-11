Lowry (back) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers.
Lowry missed Monday's win over the Bucks due to back soreness, but he's feeling better ahead of Wednesday's action. In the bubble, Lowry is averaging 16.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and a combined 2.8 steals-plus-blocks across 34.6 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Officially out vs. Bucks•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Questionable for Monday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Commits nine turnovers in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Defensive production wins out•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Stars in victory Saturday•