Lowry (back) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers.

Lowry missed Monday's win over the Bucks due to back soreness, but he's feeling better ahead of Wednesday's action. In the bubble, Lowry is averaging 16.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and a combined 2.8 steals-plus-blocks across 34.6 minutes.