Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Off injury report
Lowry (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's exhibition against Brooklyn.
Lowry took a seat for Sunday's matchup, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and is expected to see at least a few minutes in Toronto's preseason finale. He appears to be at or close to 100 percent with the regular-season set to begin Tuesday against New Orleans.
