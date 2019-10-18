Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Off injury report

Lowry (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's exhibition against Brooklyn.

Lowry took a seat for Sunday's matchup, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and is expected to see at least a few minutes in Toronto's preseason finale. He appears to be at or close to 100 percent with the regular-season set to begin Tuesday against New Orleans.

