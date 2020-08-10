Lowry (back) will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
With Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka out, in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Monday's showdown between the two best teams in the East will lose some luster. The Raptors will start Terence Davis in Lowry's place.
