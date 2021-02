Lowry (thumb/ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said the 34-year-old wasn't expected to play Friday after sitting out Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, but the veteran guard apparently still has a chance to play against the Timberwolves. Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell are poised to lead the backcourt if Lowry is unavailable.