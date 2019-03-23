Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Officially questionable Sunday

Lowry (ankle) is being officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, though coach Nick Nurse intimated that it's likely Lowry returns later in the week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Raptors play it safe with Lowry, as his health ahead of the playoffs is important. While he's out, Fred VanVleet should continue starting.