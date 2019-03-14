Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Officially ruled out

Lowry (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry went from questionable to doubtful to out in relatively quick fashion, but the Raptors won't take any chances with their starting point guard, who initially injured his ankle during Monday's loss to the Cavs. Jeremy Lin will get the starting nod in Lowry's place.

