Raptors' Kyle Lowry: On track to play
Lowry (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Lowry missed Sunday's win over the Nets due to a neck issue, but is sounds like he'll take the court for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Across three games this month, the veteran point guard is averaging 20.7 points, 9.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...