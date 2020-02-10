Raptors' Kyle Lowry: On track to play

Lowry (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Lowry missed Sunday's win over the Nets due to a neck issue, but is sounds like he'll take the court for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Across three games this month, the veteran point guard is averaging 20.7 points, 9.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes.