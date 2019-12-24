Raptors' Kyle Lowry: One assist shy of double-double
Lowry had 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss at Indiana.
Lowry has experienced a slightly uptick on his offensive numbers since Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Marc Gasol all went down with injuries -- he has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games, while dishing out nine or more assists in every one of those contests. Lowry should remain a productive fantasy asset in another tough matchup Wednesday against the Celtics.
