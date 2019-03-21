Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out again Friday

Lowry (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

This will be Lowry's second straight absence since injuring his right ankle in Tuesday's game against the Knicks. Fred VanVleet started and scored 23 points in Lowry's absence Wednesday and should be in line to start again Friday.

