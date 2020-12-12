Lowry has been given permission to not travel with the Raptors for their first two preseason games against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The team did not give an official reason for Lowry's absence, but given the unusually short offseason, they will seemingly opt to ease their veteran point guard back into the swing of things. He could potentially make his preseason debut Friday versus the Heat. The 34-year-old remained as productive as ever last season by averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.8 triples across 36.2 minutes per game.