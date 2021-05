Lowry (rest) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry has played his last game of the season and possibly his last game in a Raptors uniform after he was nearly traded at this season's deadline. He ends the 72-game season having appeared in 46 contests, with the veteran averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.8 minutes.