Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out for rest Friday
Lowry will miss Friday's contest against the Mavericks for rest purposes as it's the second night of a back-to-back set, Mavericks play-by-play analyst Mark Followill reports.
With the playoffs approaching and the Raptors sitting in first place, the team has opted to give their veteran point guard the night off. In his stead, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright should see extended run, while DeMar DeRozan could take on more ballhandling duties and scoring load.
