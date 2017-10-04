Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Clippers

Lowry will sit out Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers for rest.

Lowry was very impressive in the team's preseason opener on Sunday, posting 17 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes. However, since it's the preseason, the Raptors are going to try and limit his overall workload, so he'll get the night off in Wednesday's rematch with the Clippers that is taking place at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii. That should open more minutes for guys like Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet.