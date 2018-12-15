Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Friday

Lowry (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lowry was a surprising addition to Toronto's injury report, and although he was initially listed as questionable, he's been officially been declared out due reports of both a thigh bruise and back spasms. Fred VanVleet figures to draw the start at point guard with Lowry on the shelf.

