Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Thursday vs. Cavaliers
Lowry (back) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri mentioned earlier this week that Lowry wasn't expected to play Thursday, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Delon Wright, who posted 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday' start, is the favorite to take on those duties once again in place of Lowry. That said, Fred VanVleet should also see extra run after logging 19 minutes off the bench in that contest. As for Lowry, his next opportunity to take the floor will be Saturday against the Warriors, though the Raptors likely won't rush him back and there's a chance he remains sidelined through the weekend.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Miami•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Day-to-day with back injury•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Suffers acute back spasm•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...