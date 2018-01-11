Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Thursday vs. Cavaliers

Lowry (back) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri mentioned earlier this week that Lowry wasn't expected to play Thursday, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Delon Wright, who posted 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday' start, is the favorite to take on those duties once again in place of Lowry. That said, Fred VanVleet should also see extra run after logging 19 minutes off the bench in that contest. As for Lowry, his next opportunity to take the floor will be Saturday against the Warriors, though the Raptors likely won't rush him back and there's a chance he remains sidelined through the weekend.