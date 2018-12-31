Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Tuesday
Lowry (back) is out for Tuesday's matchup against Utah, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lowry will be missing his fourth straight contest because of a hampering back injury; the former first-round pick hasn't been able to stay healthy for most of December, as the guard also missed four games early in the month due to a thigh injury. However, the Villanova product shouldn't be out much longer per reports, and could probably return in time for Thursday's date against the Spurs. Fred VanVleet will likely continue to start at point guard as long as Lowry is sidelined.
