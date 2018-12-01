Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out with sore back
Lowry won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers due to a sore back, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Lowry is a late scratch for Saturday's game due to an injury he presumably picked up Thursday against the Warriors. With him out of the picture, Fred VanVleet should see a significant uptick in workload.
