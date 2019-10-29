Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Paces offense with 26 points

Lowry scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with six assists and five rebounds during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.

Before the season started, Lowry was expected to improve on last season's scoring numbers -- 14.2 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting -- and so far he has looked the part, scoring at least 20 points in three of four contests, while dishing out at least six assists in every appearance thus far. Lowry will aim to continue his strong start to the season on Wednesday against the Pistons.