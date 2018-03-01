Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Picks up double-double in win
Lowry provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 33 minutes during a 117-104 win over the Magic on Wednesday.
Lowry put together a strong all-around effort in the win as he came just three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The double-double marked just his second during the month of February. Lowry has been gathering more assists recently, with at least 10 assists in three of his last five outings, which marks the only time all season he's accomplished the feat.
