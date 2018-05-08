Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pitiful in Game Four smacking
Lowry had just five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 loss to Cleveland.
Lowry ended his season on a bad note, producing one of his worst games of the year. This was simply not good enough from Lowry and he, along with the other players, have a lot of soul-searching to do over the next few months. It will be interesting to see where management go from here as the Raptors once again fall out of the playoffs without much of a fight. Lowry is certainly not getting any younger and no matter where he finds himself next season, his fantasy value is unlikely to improve moving forward.
