Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays just 26 minutes in blowout

Lowry had 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Lowry saw reduced minutes in this one due largely to the nature of the scoreline. He has been struggling a little with his shot of late and apart from his 10-of-19 outing in the last game, he has only shot above 50 percent in two of his last 10 games. He remains a very solid fantasy option without being too flashy and owners will just be hoping he can stay healthy as the fantasy playoffs approach.