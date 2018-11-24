Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays well in easy victory
Lowry had 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over Washington.
After Wednesday's massive triple-double, Lowry was a little more subdued Friday but still managed a solid fantasy line. Lowry has certainly slowed of late but is still having himself a stellar season. He is currently averaging a career-high 10.5 assists per game and while that will likely come down slightly, chances are hi finished the season, still at a career mark.
