Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Poor shooting effort Wednesday

Lowry posted six points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the Clippers.

In his five games back since returning from a thumb injury, Lowry has shot just 28.6 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from distance, averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. On a positive note, he's seen 39.0 minutes per game over this stretch, which bodes well for fantasy owners once Lowry does start hitting his shots. Prior to suffering the injury, Lowry was averaging 24.0 points on 48.1 percent shooting across 39.0 minutes.