Lowry compiled 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Toronto dropped their eighth straight game despite an efficient night from their floor general. Every game could be Lowry's last in a Raptor uniform as the trade deadline approaches, and his chances of departure are anyone's guess at the moment. Those who depend on Lowry for production should check the waiver wire and consider Malachi Flynn or Terence Davis for insurance purposes.