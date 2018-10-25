Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts a double-double in 35 minutes
Lowry registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) six rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in 35 minutes Wednesday as the Raptors topped the Timberwolves.
Lowry recorded his third straight double-double Wednesday as the Raptors continue rolling through the competition. The veteran point guard orchestrates the Raptors offense with a poise that makes him one of the steadiest presences in fantasy hoops.
