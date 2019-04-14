Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Posts donut in scoring column

Lowry finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Lowry came away with a goose egg in the scoring department in Saturday's loss, though his final stat line was partially buoyed by strong rebound and assist totals. Lowry has averaged 17.9 points per game in 49 career playoff appearances for Toronto, so expect him to come out firing and bounce back in Tuesday's must-win home matchup.